A girl died of snakebite in Deukhuri in Dang district today. The deceased has been identified as Reshma Bohara, 12, of Gadawa rural municipality-7, Bijaypur, according to Lamahi Hospital.

Doctors pronounced Reshma, who fell unconscious from snakebite, dead upon her arrival at Lamahi hospital. She was brought to the hospital for further treatment from the primary treatment at Gadawa Snakebite Treatmnet Centre.

Reshma’s mother, Sarita Bohara, said that a poisonous snake had bitten Reshma at a time when she had gone to bring hay in a cowshed around 7:30 am.

Similarly, a pedestrian died in a road accident at Kapasebagiya along the Tulasipur-Ghorahi road section on Thursday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Mukunda Prasad Rijal, said that Khal Singh BK, 47, of Ghorahi Sub-Metropolitan City-16, died when a truck (Ra 1 ta 3269) hit him.

Police have arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal