General

Two persons died in a truck accident that occurred at Annapurna Rural Municipality-4, Narchyang in Myagdi last night.

Truck owner and driver died when the truck (Ga 2 Kha 658) met with an accident while returning from Nilgirikhola Hydropower Project, the District Police Office Myagdi shared.

Police Inspector Rajan Dhakal said Khum Bahadur Ramjali, 43, of Annapurna Rural Municipality-1, Dhowa of Myagdi and Santa Bahadur Titung, 34, of Makawanpur Gogani-4 died in the accident. Ramjali was a truck owner and Titung a driver.

The doctors had declared both the critically injured dead immediately after they were taken to Beni Hospital from the accident site.

Police have started investigation into the incident. The truck had fallen some 60 metres off the road. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal