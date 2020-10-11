General

Two more people undergoing treatment at the Bheri hospital died last night. An 84-year-old man of Traffic Chowk in ward no. 10 of Nepal Sub-metropolis and 71-year-old woman of Kohalpur municipality ward no. 8 died in course of treatment, said corona focal person of Health Office, Banke Naresh Shrestha.

This takes the total tally of deaths due to Corona Virus in Banke district to 26. Another 12 persons who came for treatment in the district from other districts also died.

Meanwhile, eight patients in Bheri hospital and 12 in the teaching hospital in Kohalpur are reportedly in serious condition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal