Two persons were killed after being drowned in a local Chudi river at Mohariya village of Bhanu Municipality-2 in the district on Sunday evening, said the police.

The deceased identified as Dhan Bahadur Gurung and Sagar Gurung of the same village drowned while swimming, said a local resident Rajesh Karki, adding that they had gone for fishing in the river. Investigations were underway, said Inspector Prakash Bhusal.

