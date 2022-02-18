General

Two persons from the same family died with short circuit at Tinau Rural Municipality of Palpa district on Thursday evening. Suraj Sunar, 20, and his brother Rakesh Sunar, 14, were electrocuted while fishing at Tinau-2.

They were killed with electrocution while fishing at a local Dovan stream, according to District Police Office. Both of them died on the spot as they caught the electric wire which they had fixed at the house of Padam Bahadur Chidi at Tinau-1 before starting fishing, said DSP Rameshwor Twati.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal