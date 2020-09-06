Entertainment, Fashion

The state-owned Agriculture Inputs Company Limited Nepal has taken action against two companies that failed to procure and supply chemical fertilizer in time.

The state-owned company on Sunday cancelled the prior agreement with Shailung Enterprise and Honiko Multiple Company as well as seized the amount put in collateral.

As both the private companies were supposed to import chemical fertilizers by September 5, the companies were punished for not working as per the agreement, the state-owned company’s Managing Director Netra Bahadur Bhandari said.

Shailung Enterprise and Honiko Multiple Company had agreed to procure 25,000 metric tonnes of chemical fertilizer each. As both the private firms failed to complete the shipments in the given deadline, the government has also blacklisted them as per the Public Procurement Act and Regulations.

Bhandari said that compensation would also be sought from the blacklisted companies.

Likewise, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ghanshyam Bhusal said that the companies would be booked for their sheer negligence.

Issuing a press note, Minister Bhusal said that the contract agreement has been scrapped and the collateral amount is seized from the two firms. He also said that the Ministry was always vigilant to the activities that harm the people and state.

Source: National News Agency Nepal