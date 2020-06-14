legal-Judicial

Two new cases of Corona Virus have been confirmed in Nawalparasi east of Gandaki State today. The morning bulletin by State Health Directorate, Pokhara says that 23-year-old and 32-year-old men of Devchuli municipality have been confirmed positive to the virus.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 191 in the state. The two men were staying at a quarantine in the same municipality and will be taken to the isolation centre in the community naturopathy hospital in Rajahar, Directorate head DrBinodBindu Sharma said.

Of the infected, 16 have returned home after recovery while the remaining are undergoing treatment in different isolation centres. One of the infected from Syangja died during treatment in Pokhara last week.

In the State, so far 8,150 swab samples have been collected for testing Corona Virus. Of them, 5,431 tested negative while the result of 2,522 is yet to be received.

Source: National News Agency Nepal