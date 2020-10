General

Two children drowned while taking bath in a Kandra river in Kailali district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as eight-year-old Archana Bista and nine-year-old Asmita Dhungyal of Ghodaghodi municipality-5.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Kailali, Pratik Bista, both the girls had gone missing while taking bath in the river and both of them were found dead.

Source: National News Agency Nepal