General

Two persons have gone missing while crossing the Sanghu (improvised wooden bridge) here today.

A 42-year old Jasya Rawal and 16-year old Sunita Rawal went missing while crossing the Sanghu at Yarba near border point of Kharpunath Rural Municipality –2 and Kawadi border area of Bajura.

They have gone missing since Wednesday as they were reportedly on the way to collect medicinal herbs in the nearby forest. It is stated that a search for them is underway. According to sources, 30 locals were on the way to forest areas to collect the medicinal herbs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal