Two groups are vying for leadership of the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA) through the election today.

Ramesh Thapa and Binaya Basnet groups have intensified their election campaigns for NATTA leadership by announcing separate panels.

Proprietor of Moon Sun Travels and Tours Thapa has long been active in tourism sector while his contender Basnet is the proprietor of Koshi Tour and Travels. Basnet has also a long track record of his engagement in tourism enterprises sector.

President candidate Thapa pledged to take up proactive role in revitalizing the COVID-battered tourism sector. Another candidate Basnet expressed his confident that his team would discharge the role to bring in more foreign tourists to elevate the pandemic hit tourism industry.

As informed there are around 2,800 registered travels and tour companies in Nepal. NATTA has a total of 400 members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal