Two people have been arrested for allegedly possessing deer meat and loaded guns from Tripurasundari rural municipality in Sindhupalchok. The Bahrabise Area Police arrested them on Saturday.

The arrested are Hira Bahadur Gurung, 39 and Tapindra Bahadur Gurung, 34 of Tripurasundari-2. Upon being informed about the hunting of a wild animal, the Office deployed a security squad to search for the alleged hunters, said District Police Office’s information officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Kafle. During the investigation, venison was found in the kitchen of Tapindra. Besides, two loaded guns were confiscated from his house. They will be prosecuted under the existing act, it is said.—

Source: National News Agency