Police have arrested two people on the charge of producing duplicate hand sanitiser and other cosmetics items and supplying the products to the market.

The arrested are identified as Abdul Manan, 65, from Benares of India and currently staying in Kathmandu metropolis-16 and Pradeep Upadhyay Luintel, 33, of Kalanki, Kathmandu-14, the Nepal Police Headquarters said.

Acting on a tip-off, a squad from the Metropolitan Crime Division, Teku on Tuesday held the two from Nayabazar Khusibu of Kathmandu-16. Police confiscated a large quantity of duplicate products such as hand sanitisers, hair shampoo and face cream and so on bearing several brand names from a storehouse owned by them.

Police also seized plastic gallons of different sizes and drums filled with raw materials required for producing adulterated hand sanitiser, sanitiser stickers, chemical and equipment meant for producing fake products.

Source: National News Agency Nepal