legal-Judicial

Police have arrested two persons with two million rupees, the source of which could not be verified. They were apprehended from Dhansha on Wednesday.

A police squad mobilised from the police beat Barmajhiya under the election-targeted special plan caught Ashish Kamad, 22, and Bajrang Prasad Gupta, 27, of the Inaruwa municipality-6, Sunsari with the cash for which they failed to mention the source. They were arrested from Raghunathpur of Sabaila municipality-2, Dhanusha.

According to District Police Office, Dhanusha Spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri, during the security check, police found the cash inside a black bag carried by Gupta who was pillion riding on a motorcycle Pra-01-02-046 Pa 5631. The vehicle was being ridden by Kamad.

The two were sent to the Department of Money Laundering Investigation Kathmandu for further investigation into the matter.

Source: National News Agency Nepal