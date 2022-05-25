General

Two people including a policeman have died after a passenger bus hit their motorcycle on the Shivasatakshi-Dharampur section of the East-West highway in Jhapa district today.

The bus with registration number plate Ko 1 Kha 7187 belonging to the Jhulkedevi Yatayat hit the motorcycle (Province 1-02040 Pa 7149) the two victims had been riding, killing them instantaneously, District Police Office's spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent Basanta Pathak, said.

Police identified the deceased as 26-year-old Prakash Rai of Pathari-Sanischare-8 of Morang district and 26-year-old Jituhang Rai of Khadananda, Bhojpur district. Prakash is a police constable working at the District Police Office, Jhapa while Jituhang is a Myadi (temporary) police. Police have impounded the bus and arrested the bus driver in this connection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal