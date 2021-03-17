General

The police arrested two Indian nationals with a huge amount of injectable drugs from Kathmandu. A team from the Metropolitan Police Sector, Nagdhunga held Pappu Kumar Yadav and Subas Kumar Yadav both from Motihari, Bihar along with 1490 ampoules of the drugs during a security check.

The injectable drugs were being smuggled on a bus (Na 7 Kha 7132) heading to Kathmandu from Bara, said Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Basnet. Investigations were underway, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal