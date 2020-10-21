General

Two COVID-19 infected persons died in Rupandehi district.

The deceased included a 41-year-old infected woman of Butwal Sub Metropolitan City-11 and a 47-year-old infected man of Tilottama municipality-2. The woman died at the corona special hospital in Butwal today morning, said Dr Bishnu Gautam, information officer at Lumbini Provincial Hospital. She was suffering from diabetes.

Likewise, the man, who was kept in home-isolation for a week after contracting the virus, died at Crimson Hospital. He was suffering from blood pressure and respiratory problems.

Source: National News Agency Nepal