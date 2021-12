General

Two people have been seriously injured after being attacked by a wild bear in the district. The injured have been identified as Mahesh Ram Bhull, 32, and Kamala Chand, 40, of Pancheshwor Rural municipality-5.

According to District Police Office Spokesperson Bodhraj Ojha, the bear attacked them while they were cutting grass in the forest near their house on Saturday afternoon. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal