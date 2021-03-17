General

Two persons were injured when a wild elephant attacked them at Buddhashanti rural municipality-2 this morning.

They are Kritiman Khati, 19, of Deumai municipality-10 of Ilam and Milan Karki Doli, 19, of Arjundhara municipality-1, said police.

Spokesperson at the District Police Office, Jhapa, Rakesh Thapa, said that the elephant attacked them when they were chasing it after it entered the village.

Khati is critically injured and receiving treatment at Birtamod-based Birtacity Hospital.

Similarly, Doli is undergoing treatment at Living Home Polyclinic, Budhabare, and his condition is normal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal