Dharmapal Raut, a journalist serving with ‘Rajbiraj Today’ was honoured with the 27th ‘Lokendra Memorial Journalism Award’.

At a programme organized by the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Saptari chapter on the occasion of Lokendra Memorial Day in Rajbiraj, the award was presented to Raut in recognition of his contributions through investigative and public interest reporting.

Raut has been doing his journalism being based in Saptari district for the past one decade. He is the correspondent of Rajbiraj Today – a print media outlet published from Rajbirraj. The award carries a purse of Rs 5,500.

Likewise, local reporter of ‘Madhes News’ Bhuwadev Mali was provided with the Uma Singh Memorial Journalism Award instituted by the editor of ‘Today’s Environment Daily’ Baidhyanath Jha. The award was given away to Mali in recognition of his reporting on the issues of local rural area. The award carries a purse of Rs 1,111.

FNJ Saptari chapter chair Jitendra Khadga presided over the programme. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal