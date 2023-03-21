Health & Safety, medical

Two persons died in a tractor accident at Joshipur Rural Municipality-7 in southern-east area of Kailali. As many as 26 persons sustained injuries when the tractor (Se 1 Cha 8870) met with the accident last night.

According to the District Police Office, the deceased have been identified as Chahana Chaudhary, aged around 15, and 46-year-old Dilrani Chaudhary of Bhajani municipality-9. The critically injured died while undergoing treatment.

The accident took place when the tractor bound to Bhajani from Sugarkhal of Kailali went out of control and overturned on the road.

Police informed that search for tractor driver Surakj Chaudhary of Bhajani was underway. ---

National News Agency Nepal