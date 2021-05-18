General

Two people have died in a jeep accident occurred at Siyala, Dullu Municipality-3. The jeep (registration number plate Ba 20 Cha 715) was going towards Surkhet from Jumla.

Chief of the District Police Office Dailekh, Anupam Shrestha said the jeep met with an accident this morning along the Karnali highway due to break failure. Police said the ill-fated vehicle fell 500 metres from the highway.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Ramhari Neupane of Gutichaur Municipality-4 and 27-year-old Laxmi Neupane of Gutichaur Municipality-2, Jumla district. Ramhari is the jeep driver.

Only Ramhari and Laxmi were travelling in the jeep at the time of the accident and they died on the spot, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal