Two persons died in a motorcycle accident at Punarbas Municipality of Kanchanpur on Wednesday night.
The deceased have been identified as motorcyclist Guddu Rana, 23, of Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis-3 in Kailali district and a pillion rider Bishal Rana, 22, of Punarbas Municipality-10.
Police Inspector at the District Police Office, Kanchanpur, Lokendra Thagunna, informed that the accident took place when the motorcycle (Se 7 Pa 4765) collided with an electric pole at postal highway of Punarbas Municipality-11.
Both of them died in course of treatment at Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital and their bodies have been kept at the hospital for postmortem, added police.
Source: National News Agency Nepal