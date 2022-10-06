General

Two persons died in a motorcycle accident at Punarbas Municipality of Kanchanpur on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as motorcyclist Guddu Rana, 23, of Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis-3 in Kailali district and a pillion rider Bishal Rana, 22, of Punarbas Municipality-10.

Police Inspector at the District Police Office, Kanchanpur, Lokendra Thagunna, informed that the accident took place when the motorcycle (Se 7 Pa 4765) collided with an electric pole at postal highway of Punarbas Municipality-11.

Both of them died in course of treatment at Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital and their bodies have been kept at the hospital for postmortem, added police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal