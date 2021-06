General

Two people died on the spot when a pick-up van they were travelling in met an accident along the Mechi highway at Tahari, Hilihang-6 of Panchthar. Those killed in the mishap are Milan Bista and Sta Adhikari of Thechambu, Taplejung.

The pick-up was carrying foodstuff and heading towards Thechambu when it overturned at Tahari, said Dambar Bishwokarma, Information Officer at the District Police Office, Panchthar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal