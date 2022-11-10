General

Two people were killed in a road accident at local Basundhara Chakrapath area last night.

The accident happened when a truck (Na 8 Kha 1841), heading towards Basundhara from Narayan Gopal Chowk, hit the scooter (Bagmati Province 02-032 Pa 2227) they were riding.

Police identified the deceased as 47-year-old Bel Bahadur Ranamagar and 47-year-old Kalpana Ranamagar of Pokhara Metropolitan City-9, Kaski. They died while undergoing treatment at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharahgunj, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajendra Prasad Bhatta, the spokesperson for the Valley Traffic Police Office.

According to Bhatta, the accident occurred due to over-speed. Police have taken the truck driver Ram Hamal of Chitwan under control and initiated investigation into the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal