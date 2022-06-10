General

Two persons who died when a road caved in at a dam in Anbukhaireni Rural Municipality-4, Sakhar of Tanahund district along the Prithvi Highway on Friday morning have been identified.

Identities of the deceased been have been ascertained after their relatives came in contact with the Damauli Hospital where the bodies were kept.

The deceased are Keshab Ghimire, aged around 35, of Siranchowk Rural Municipality-5, Chhoprak of Gorkha and Hem bahadur Bhujel, 23, of Hetauda Municipality-7 of Makawanpur, informed Chief of District Traffic Office Tanahun, Sub-Inspector Gokarna Nepal.

Ghimire has been residing in Anbukhaireni.

A team of divers from Pokhara and Chitwan had intensified the search operation after two dead bodies were spotted on the border of Marsyangdi River.

A technical team of the Road Division Office is working to expand the caved-in road. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal