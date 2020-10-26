Human Rights, legal-Judicial

At least two persons died in a road accident occurred at Kanchanrup municipality-8 in Saptari district along the East-West Highway today.

The accident took place when a motorbike (Sa 10 Pa 9131) en route to east from west had knocked a bi-cycle coming from opposite direction.

Cyclist Kedar Shrestha, 55, of Urlabari municipality, Morang and motorbike rider Mukesh Singh, a local of Saptakoshi municipality-7 of Saptari lost their lives in the accident, confirmed spokesperson of the District Police Office, Bhuwaneswor Sah.

Shrestha breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Birtnagar while Singh died at Gajendranarayan Singh Hospital in Rajbiraj.

Pillion rider Anil Kumar Yadav, 25, of Samakoshi municipality-7 who sustained injuries in the accident is being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal