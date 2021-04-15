General

Two staffs working at National Investigation Department, Province Office, Hetauda, died in a road accident on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as informer (head constable), Shashi Kanta Jha, 38, and assistant informer (constable) Sanu Kaji Chitrakar, 30, informed District Police office, Bara, today.

The accident took place when the motorcycle (Na 27 Pa 636) they were riding met with an accident at Balganga of Piple of Bara district along East-West highway while heading towards Nijgadh from Pathalaiya.

Jha died on the spot while Chitrakar died while undergoing treatment at Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, said police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal