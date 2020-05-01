General

Two people died and as many were injured in separate accidents took place in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta Paschim) and Banke district last night.

Fifty two years old Hari Bhurtel of Bardaghat-4, who was driving a car died due to electrocution after his car (registration number Ba 12 Cha 2009) hit an electric pole on the side of the road. Gokarna Sharma, 39, and Ram Prasad Pandey, 42, of the same place, who were in the car, were injured, the District Police Office Parasi stated. The accident took place at Kerabari of Bardaghat municipality-16. The injured have been taken to Bharatpur for treatment.

Similarly, a policeman died in a vehicular accident at Kusum, Raptisonari rural municipality-4 in Banke district last night. He is Anil Tharu of Barbardiya municipality-4. Tharu was riding motorcycle and going towards Kohalpur from Dang at the time of the accident, the District Traffic Police Office Banke said.

Source: National News Agency