Two persons from Gerbani of Bheriganga Rural Municipality-5 in Surkhet district succumbed to wild animal attack on Sunday.

DSP at the District Police Office, Suraj Karki, shared that 48-year-old Ram Bahadur Chand and 67-year-old Kabi Oli who had gone to the nearest forest to collect grass died in the wild animal attack.

The two had gone to the forest situated in the buffer zone near the Bardiya National Park, informed DSP Karki, adding, "The families of deceased informed police post at Babai at 4:20 pm after they did not return home. They had gone some 300 to 400 metres eastward from their home to collect grass."

A search team comprising security personnel from the Nepali Army and Nepal Police as well as representatives from the Bardiya National Park and locals recovered the dead bodies from the forest, according to him.

Source: National News Agency Nepal