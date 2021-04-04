General

Two people have died and seven others were injured in a road accident that took place at Rangrung in Salikot rural municipality-2 of the district. The accident took place on Saturday evening when a jeep (Na. 5 Cha. 3298) returning from Barpak fell off some 200 meters below the road.

The deceased have been identified as Thakur Duwadi,48, and Rameswar Neupane,50, of Bichaur in Dudhpokhari rural municipality-2, Lamjung district, DSP at the District Police Office, Gorkha Prakash Dahal said. Seven others were injured in the accident, of which the condition of two is reported to be critical. They have been rushed to Chitwan after undergoing primary treatment at Gorkha Hospital.

The seriously injured are Bishnu Neupane,31, and Anil Marhatta,28, of Dudhpokhari rural municipality-2, Lamjung district. Other injured are Amrit Duwada,18, Bishnu Duwadi,30, Bishnu Duwadi,29, of the same locality, Santosh Tamang,20, of Besisahar municipality-1 and Suhil Nara of Byas municipality-1 in the same district, DSP Dahal said.

The jeep was reportedly hired by the occupants for a visit to Barpak. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal