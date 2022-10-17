General

The Dhaulagiri Literary Foundation, Baglung has decided to provide two literary awards this year.

The Foundation has decided to present ‘Bam-Saraswoti Memorial Award’ to Sakuntala Sharma Poudel – a literary figure of Kapilbastu, Taulihawa and ‘Himlal-Mansara Memorial Award’ to Tulasi Poudel – a literary writer of Baglung, Balewa.

The awards have been presented in every two years. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Both the awards would be handed amidst a special ceremony to be held in Baglung district headquarters on coming November 4, informed the Foundation sources.

Foundation Chairperson Kaji Roshani informed that the ‘Himlal-Mansara Memorial Award’ is to be given away to Tulasi Poiudel for the first time. Poudel has published his poetry collection ‘Buddha Baneka Siddhartha’ and other literary writing. Dr Prem Prasad Sharma, a resident of Baliwa, instituted the award in memory of his parents.

Likewise, Dipendra KC, originally from Baglung, Mulpani and is currently residing in Belgium instituted the award ‘Bam-Saraswoti Memorial Award’ in commemoration of his grandparents.

Source: National News Agency Nepal