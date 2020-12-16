education, Science & Technology

Two micro hydroelectricity projects constructed in separate Rural Municipalities of Mugu district have started power generation,the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC) said.

These projects were constructed with the grant assistance of AEPC.

The projects are constructed at Mugum Karmarong Rural Municipality and at Soru Rural Municipality. The Ghanseodar Khola Hydel Project at Mugum Karmarong is 17 kilowatts capacity and the Rumakhola Micro Hydroelectricity Project in Soru is of 35 kilowatts capacity.

Two hundred and fifteen households would be benefitted by the Ghanseodar Khola hydel project while 350 households would be benefitted by the Rumakhola hydel project.

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Madhu Prasad Bhetuwal inaugurated the both projects.

On the occasion, he said the government has the goal of carrying out electrification in the remote villages of the district through micro hydroelectricity projects within short time and stressed on the need of sustainable operation of these projects.

AEPC executive director Madhu Sudhan Adhikari said the Centre has expedited the electrification works throughout the country to make the government's 'Ujyalo Nepal (Bright Nepal)' campaign successful. He added that electrification would be carried out by means of renewable energy in places in the district without access to power.

The Ghanseodhar hydel project is constructed at a cost of Rs 16 million 800 thousand, out of which Rs 6 million 460 thousand was provided by the Centre while the Rumakhola hydel project was constructed at a total cost of Rs 28 million 360 thousand, including the Rs 13.3 million provided by the Centre.

The Centre has the goal of installing 200 minigrids at 97 local levels without access to the national grid.

Source: National News Agency Nepal