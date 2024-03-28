Two ministers allocated portfolio in Sudurpaschim Province



Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Kamal Bahadur Shah, has assigned the responsibility to two ministers participating in the provincial government from the Nagarik Unmukti Party.

According to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Minister Shah has appointed Laxman Kishor Chaudhary as the Minister for Social Development and Khushiram Dagaura Tharu as the Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forests and Environment.

Earlier, both of them were not given the portfolio of any ministry. Chief Minister Shah has appointed them as the Ministers when the time to take the vote of confidence from the Province Assembly.

The spokesperson of the party, Damodar Pandit, informed that the meeting of the founding members of the Party held in Tikapur on Wednesday decided to keep the role played by the party in relation to the federal government and the state government as it is.

Earlier, the Party had given a vote of confidence to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at the federal parliament.

In Sudurpaschim pr

ovince, the decision to support the current government led by the Nepali Congress was made by the meeting of the Nagarik Unmukti Party’s parliamentary party. Parliamentary Party Leader and Minister for Economic Affairs Ghanashyam Chaudhary said that they will not back down on the issue of supporting the Shah-led government in the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal