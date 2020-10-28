General

Two children from the same family have died after being stung by hornet at Chapali in Sayal Rural Municipality-1 in Doti district.

Manisha Rokaya, 5, daughter of Bhim Bahadur Rokaya from the same locality and Srijana Rokaya, 3, have succumbed to the hornet sting.

The fateful incident took place when the bee-like insect found in a tree nearby the deceased’s house suddenly attacked the minor girls nearby their home.

Seriously injured in the incident, the girls died on the way to the nearest health facility, informed Prem Bahadur Nepal, a local.

Source: National News Agency Nepal