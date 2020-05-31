legal-Judicial

Police have arrested two more persons on the charge of raping a girl in Dobhan area of Tinau rural municipality. Three others had been arrested earlier.

Two more found involved in the heinous act were arrested on Saturday, police inspector Suraj Shrestha at the District Police Office said. Those arrested are Manish Ruchal and Amrit Rwal of Tinau rural municipality-3.

Earlier, Yek Bahadur Disha,28, Basant Sainju,43, of Tinau Bhutkhola and Dil Bahadur Kumar,24, of Pokharathok in Bagnaskali rural municipality had been arrested on Friday. The incident had taken place the same day in Dhovan area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal