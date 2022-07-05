General

Two more cholera cases have been detected in the Kathmandu Valley.

Director of Ministry of Health and Population, Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, Dr Chuman Lal Das, shared that the cholera was confirmed on two boys of Kageshwori Manahara municipality on Monday.

The cholera was confirmed on a four-year-old and a six-year-old boy of Kageshwori-Manahara municipality-6.

With this, the cholera cases have reached 19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Both boys have already returned home after receiving treatment at a local hospital.

People have been urged to drink boiled water or drink water after purifying it with chlorine liquid. The Health Ministry requested all to adopt precautions to be safe from cholera.

Source: National News Agency Nepal