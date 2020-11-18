General

Two more Covid-19 infected people died in the district on Wednesday. The deceased are an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old man who died at Banepa-based Scheer Memorial Hospital, confirmed the district-based Covid-19 Prevention and Control Command Post.

The 87-year-old man was admitted to the hospital on November 9 for diabetes and pneumonia and the 84-year-old on November 12 for blood pressure and kidney problems, said the Post. They were later tested positive for coronavirus.

A Nepal Army team would manage the bodies of the deceased at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu on Wednesday itself, according to a hospital source.

With this, the death toll from the infection has hit 33 in the district. Likewise, of 2,243 infection cases, 1,734 have got over the virus. Of the infected, 30 are at hospital isolation and 418 at home-isolation, said the Post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal