Health & Safety, medical

Two more persons with COVID-19 died in Chitwan district. The deceased are a 48-year-old man from Gulmi and a 77-year-old woman from Chandranigahapur Municipality-1 of Rautahat district. The 48-year-old man died at Chitwan Medical College this morning and another deceased at Old Medical College on Saturday evening.

The man, who was admitted to the hospital on October 20 for pneumonia, was tested positive for the infection on October 21.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on October 24 for pneumonia.

Source: National News Agency Nepal