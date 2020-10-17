General

Two persons died of COVID-19 at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) today.

The dead ones are a 57-year-old man from Shivagadhi-11 of Jhapa, and another 65-year-old man from Dharan-15. They died in the span of half hour this morning, according to Co-Spokesperson at BPKIHS, Dr Ashish Shrestha.

The man from Jhapa was brought to COVID-19 hospital at BPKIHS today itself. He however breathed his last immediately after the arrival. He was suffering from other illness too.

Similarly, the one from Sunsari had recently undergone surgery.

With these fatalities, the death toll at PBKIHS reached 61.

Source: National News Agency Nepal