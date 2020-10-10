General

Two more people died last night due to Corona Virus infection. They were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district.

A 15-year-old boy from ward no. 3 in Ghorahi sub-metropolis in Dang died during treatment at the Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur. He died at around 9:00 pm last night, according to focal person of the District Health Office Naresh Shrestha. He was suffering from pneumonia.

Likewise, 38-year-old man from Pipari in ward no. 9 of Kohalpur municipality died in course of treatment at Bheri hospital in Nepalgunj. He died at around 11:00 pm. He had been admitted to the Kohalpur teaching hospital on September 29. He was rushed to the Bheri hospital but died one hour after being brought to the hospital.

With this, the number of people who have died of the deadly virus has reached 24 in Banke district. Likewise, 12 people from outside Banke died during treatment here, Shrestha said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal