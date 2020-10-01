General

Two local levels in the district are sealed off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Melauli Municipality and Purchaudi Municipality were sealed off.

The Melauli Rural Municipality was sealed off after the office vehicle driver and a local recently came from India tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the threat of further outbreak the municipality was sealed off until October 3.

Similarly, Purchaudi Municipality is sealed off until further notice after eight locals were tested positive for COVID-19.

It may be noted that a local has died of coronavirus infection. These two municipalities have stopped all services except emergency and health related.

Source: National News Agency Nepal