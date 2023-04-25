General

Police arrested two alleged members of fake note making gang from capital's Khilgaon area and recovered fake notes and other equipment from their possession.

The arrestees, Md Al Amin and Md Kashem Ali, were nabbed in a drive in South Goran area at around 4.15 pm on Monday.

Police recovered fake notes of Taka 1.82 lakh, one laptop, two mobile phones and printer from their possession, Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Motijheel zone, told BSS.

The two arrestees, in primary interrogation, confessed their crimes and said they used to collect possible buyers of fake notes through social networking sites and only came face to face with them after fixing the rates.

Meanwhile, Mirpur Model Police Station members in a separate drive arrested two seasoned criminals from Borobagh Residential Area yesterday.

The two arrestees Shakil Ahmed and Md Ashfakur Rahman Sajib were apprehended from the area as they went there to collect extortion money from the residents.

Of the two, Shakil is a fugitive accused in a case lodged over gang rape of a garment worker in 2016. He has five pending cases against him, while Sajib has two.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha