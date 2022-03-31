General

Unidentified persons have set two vehicles on fire at Dammara of Beni municipality in Myagdi district along Beni-Darbang road section this morning.

The vehicles torched are a van (Dha 1 Ja 986) and a taxi (Dha 1 Ja 726) which were parked on the road, said Police Inspector at the District Police Office, Birendra Gurung.

Identity of the persons involved in the incident is yet to be ascertained. Both vehicles had collided with each other around 7:00 pm on Wednesday and both the sides had agreed to pay for damage to the vehicles caused due to the accident.

The incident has become mysterious after both vehicles parked on the road at Dammara were found torched. Both owners of the vehicles are from Dammara.

Source: National News Agency Nepal