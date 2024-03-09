Two people killed in road accident

Two people died in a road accident last night at Khanar Chowk of Itahari sub-metropolis-12. The deceased have been identified as Bipin Dahal, 23, and eight-year-old Abhi Dahal, years old from Belbari-8, Morang. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sunsari Naveenkrishna Bhandari said. They died when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck. The accident took place when a motorcycle (Pra. 1-02-041 P 6619) heading to Itahari from Biratnagar was hit by a truck (Pra. 1-02-001 Ka. 4578) travelling in the opposite direction. Both the motorcycle riders were seriously injured in the collision and died during treatment at the hospital, said DSP Bhandari. The truck driver, Pradeep Koirala, 30, of Iathari-2, has been detained by the police for necessary action. Source: National News Agency Nepal