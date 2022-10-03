Health & Safety

Two passengers died and 36 others got injury in a bus accident occurred near Churiyamai Temple of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-15 along the East-West Highway this morning.

Those killed in the accident were Dilli Bahadur Darji, 60, from Damak-5 of Jhapa and Kalpana Rajbanshi,51, from Belbari Municipality-8 of Morang, according to Spokesperson at District Police Office in Makwanpur, Tek Bahadur Karki.

Similarly, 36 passengers were injured in the incident. The night bus (Na 7 Kha 2032) was heading to Jhapa from Kathmandu.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the police added.

Among 36 injured in the incident, 30 have been discharged while the remaining ones have been referred to the hospitals of Bharatpur and Kathmandu.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS