Two persons died in a collision of two motorcycles at Birtamod Municipality on Monday evening. Similarly, two persons, including a child were injured in the incident.

A motorcycle (Me 5 Pa 1604) and another with number plate Me 3 Pa 5580 collided each other while were heading opposite direction at Beldangi of Birtamod Municipality-2. The riders of both motorcycles died after the collision, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police in Jhapa, Basanta Pathak.

The dead ones were Anis Sauden, 25, from Bahradashi-2 and Bholaraj Bhujel, 43, from Bahradashi-6. The injured were Chandrakala Bhujel, 42, and her 9-year-old daughter Prasanna.

Both riders injured seriously in the incident breathed their last during treatment at B and C Hospital, Birtamod.

Moreover, the injured Bhujel mother and daughter have been taken to Birta City Hospital, Birtamod, for further treatment.

Investigation into the incident is underway, the police added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal