Two coronavirus infected people died in course of treatment at Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, early this morning.

Suffering from pneumonia and respiratory problem, 43-year-old man of Dangaha-4 in Sarlahi district and a woman, 43, of Shrawan municipality-7 in Bara district died of coronavirus, said Covid Coordinator at the Hospital, Dr Saroj Roshan Das.

Admitted to the hospital on April 27, the man had tested positive for coronavirus on the same day while the woman tested positive during antigen test. The woman was admitted to the hospital on April 26.

A total of 11 people died of coronavirus at Narayani and Narayani Vayodha Hospital died in last three days, according to the District Administration Office, Parsa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal