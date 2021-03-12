Human Rights

Police arrested two persons and confiscated Rs 4.23 million from them.

The security personnel arrested them and seized the money for not being able to establish its legal source. Metropolitan Police Circle Bhaktapur’s DSP Deepak Giri informed that Suman Ghimire, 32, of Baiteshwar Rural Municipality-6 of Dolakha and 37-year old BinodTamang of the same place were arrested on the charge of illegally possessing the amount.

Giri added that they were arrested while coming out from a gambling spot. Police seized cheque books of different banks and other documents as well. ------

Source: National News Agency Nepal