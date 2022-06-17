General

Two persons of a family have gone missing in a landslide occurred last night at Khewang village in Sirijunga Rural Municipality-7, Taplejung.

Tulasa Adhikari and her daughter-in-laws Yeshoda Adhikari are missing in the landslide happened at around 8:30 pm while Yeshoda's husband Bishnu Adhikari saved his life, escaping the incident, according to Laxman Adhikari, a local resident in the village.

The landslide has swept away two houses of the Adhikari family and buried all the livestock as well. Details of the incident are awaited.

Likewise, heavy landslides have occurred at different places in the district following the torrential rainfall.

Source: National News Agency Nepal