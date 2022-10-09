General

Thousands of people have been forced to live in darkness due to damage caused to two hydropower projects in Nisikhola Rural Municipality of Baglung. The hydropower projects in Nisikhola-4 and 5 were damaged due to floods and landslides triggered by continuous rainfall since the past few days.

The power house of Nisikhola I micro-hydropower project was obstructed due to flooding. Likewise, Nisikhola II micro-hydropower project was obstructed after the canal was damaged, said Project manager Ram Prasad Chalise.

Maintenance work has been delayed due to continuous rain and it is likely to take few more days to bring the projects back into operation, Chalise said.

As a result, many small and cottage industries have come to a standstill due to the disruption of two power projects.

Chalise shared that around 10,000 residents of Nisikhola Rural Municipality-3, 4 and 5 have been forced to live in darkness due to the disruption of two power projects.

Source: National News Agency Nepal